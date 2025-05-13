Punjab PSEB to announce class 12th results tomorrow, how to download marksheets Punjab Board is all set to announce class 12th results tomorrow, May 14. Students who took the class Punjab Board Class 10th and 12th exams can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on login page.

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) is set to announce the PSEB 12th Result 2025 tomorrow, May 14, at 3 pm. Students who appeared for the PSEB 12th exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The Board Chairman, Dr. Amar Pal Singh, confirmed that preparations for the result announcement are complete. Results will be exclusively available online on the official website, with no physical gazette printed this year. Students can access their results immediately online after the announcement of results. However, the board disclaims responsibility for any discrepancies or errors in the provisional results. The date and time for the Punjab Board Result 2025 Class 10 are yet to be confirmed by the board. Once out, the students can download their marksheets by following the easy steps given below.

How to download Punjab PSEB 10th, and 12th results?

Visit the official website of PSEB, pseb.ac.in.

Click on 'results'.

Now, click on the respective result link - PSEB 10th Result 2025 and PSEB 12th Result 2025.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Enter your roll number, and other details

PSEB 10th Result 2025 or PSEB 12th Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download PSEB 10th Result 2025 or PSEB 12th Result 2025 for future reference.

Punjab PSEB 10th, and 12th results: How to download via SMS?

For Class 10:

Open your message box on your phone.

Type message in this format: PB10 [roll number] and send it to 5676750 (Example: PB10 10029876).

You will receive your result status as reply on the same number.

For Class 12:

Open your message box on your phone.

Type message in this format: PB12[roll number] and send it to 5676750.

You will receive your result status as reply on the same number.

Details mentioned on PSEB 10th, 12th results