PSEB Punjab Board 8th result 2026 out at pseb.ac.in; 96.51% students pass

New Delhi:

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 8 exam result 2026. A total of 96.51 per cent students cleared the Class 8 exam successfully this year. The girls have outperformed boys; the pass percentage of female students was 97.74 per cent, male students - 95.42 per cent.

The students who had appeared for the PSEB 8th exams 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 8th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on the Class 8 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save the PSEB Punjab Board 8th scorecard PDF and take a printout.

Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in

Click on the PSEB Punjab Board Class 8 scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials

PSEB 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save PSEB Punjab Board 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it

PSEB 8th scorecard will contain the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, and other details.