PSEB Punjab Board 8th result 2026 out at pseb.ac.in; 96.51% students pass

The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has announced the Class 8 exam result 2026. A total of 96.51 per cent students cleared the Class 8 exam successfully this year. The girls have outperformed boys; the pass percentage of female students was 97.74 per cent, male students - 95.42 per cent.
The students who had appeared for the PSEB 8th exams 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 8th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on the Class 8 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save the PSEB Punjab Board 8th scorecard PDF and take a printout.
Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in
- Click on the PSEB Punjab Board Class 8 scorecard PDF link
- Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials
- PSEB 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save PSEB Punjab Board 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it
PSEB 8th scorecard will contain the candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, and other details.