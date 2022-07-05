PSEB 10th Result 2022 to be declared today on pseb.ac.in. Here's time, how to check

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PSEB 10th Result 2022 to be declared today

PSEB 10th Result 2022: The Punjab Board is set to declare the PSEB 10th Result 2022 today (July 5). Students who had appeared for the Punjab Board Class 10 exams should note that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be released on the official website. For the convenience of students, the steps to check and download the result have been shared below.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Date and time

Sources with the Punjab Board confirmed that the PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be declared on July 5. Students will be able to check their PSEB 10th Result 2022 on the official website at 12:30 pm today. According to reports, officials of the Punjab Board will address a press conference and will announce the names of PSEB 10th Result 2022 toppers. Other information like pass percentage, and district-wise performance will also be provided during the press conference.

PSEB 10th Result 2022: Websites to check

Students will be able to check their PSEB 10th Result 2022 on the below-mentioned websites

pseb.ac.in

indiaresults.com

PSEB 10th Result 2022: How to check

1. Vist the official website - pseb.ac.in

2. Click on the link that reads 'Punjab Board Class 10 result 2022'

3. Enter the login details and click on submit.

4. Your PSEB 10th Result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

5. Download your result and take a print of the same for future references

Latest Education News