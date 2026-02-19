OAV result 2026 out at orissaresults.nic.in; steps to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, OAV result 2026 has been announced, the candidates can check OAV admission result on the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. The students can check and download OAV scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- orissaresults.nic.in. OAV scorecard PDF login credentials are- registration number, date of birth. OAV entrance test was held on January 9, 2026. “The result of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OAVET 2026) and Odisha Mining Adarsha Vidyalaya Entrance Test (OMAVET 2026) from Class 6 to 9 is published on February 18. The candidates can download their result from BSE website- bseodisha.ac.in from February 18 6 PM onwards," reads the official notice.

The OAV scorecard PDF link is orissaresults.nic.in. To download OAV scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in and click on OAV scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. OAV scorecard will appear on the screen for download, save OAV scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in

Click on OAV scorecard link for Class 6, 7 and 9

OAV Class 6, 7 and 9 scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save OAV Class 6, 7 and 9 scorecard PDF and take a print out.

OAV Class 6, 7 and 9 scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, pass/ fail status, other details.