NPAT Result 2025 out, direct link here

The Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal's Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) has declared the results of the National Test for Programs After Twelfth (NPAT) for the session 2025. Candidates who appeared for NPAT 2025 can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - npat.nmims.edu. NPAT 2025 exams were conducted from March 1 to May 31, 2025, at various exam centres. The NPAT 2025 results are available at the candidate's dashboard. NPAT 2025 results have been released in the form of a merit list for each candidate on their login page. Students can download their merit list PDF and check their qualifying status. Candidates can download their results by following the simple steps below.

How to download NPAT Result 2025?

Visit the official website - npat.nmims.edu.

Navigate the link the 'NPAT Result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login page.

Enter your credentials such as email ID and password.

NPAT result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download NPAT 2025 result and save it for future reference.

Direct link to download NPAT Result

What is NPAT?

NPAT, or National Test for Programs After Twelfth, is an entrance exam conducted by NMIMS (Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies) for admission to various undergraduate across campuses. It is the primary pathway for students seeking to join NMIMS's diverse range of programs in fields like business, commerce, economics, and liberal arts.

Which programs require NPAT scores?

NPAT scores are accepted for a variety of undergraduate programs offered at NMIMS, including: BBA, B.Com (Minor in Business Analytics), B.Sc. (Finance), BBA (Fintech), BBA (Branding & Advertising), BBA (International Business), BA (Liberal Arts), B.Sc. (Economics), BBA (Management & Marketing) and BBA (Finance). Students are advised to keep checking the offical website for further admission instructions.