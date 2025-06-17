NIOS Class 12 Senior Secondary Result 2025 Declared for April/May Exams, direct link here NIOS Class 12 Senior Secondary Result 2025 has been declared by the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS). Students who appeared for the NIOS Class 12th board exams can download their results by visiting the official website – nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. Check direct link here.

New Delhi:

The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has declared the senior secondary public exam results for the April/ May 2025 exams. Students who appeared for the NIOS Class 12th board exams can download their results by visiting the official website – nios.ac.in and results.nios.ac.in. According to the results, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 73.72 per cent.

To download the NIOS Class 12 senior secondary result, students must log in with their enrollment numbers. Students can follow the easy steps to download their results.

NIOS Class 12 Senior Secondary exams were conducted from April 9 to May 19, wherein a total of 1,46,627 students appeared, including 96,404 males, 50,145 females, and 78 transgender candidates. Of them, 94,457 have been declared passed. Students who obtained 33% marks in five subjects have been declared qualified.

How to download NIOS Class 12 Senior Secondary Result 2025?

Visit the official website of NIOS - nios.ac.in. Click on the notification link that reads, 'Public Examination Result'. Click on 'result' A window will appear on the screen. Now, enter your enrollment number, captcha and click on 'submit'. NIOS Class 12 Senior Secondary Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save NIOS Class 12 Senior Secondary Result 2025 for future reference.

