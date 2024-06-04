NTA announces NEET UG 2024 Result | Check Details

Follow us on Image Source : PEXELS Representational Image

The National Testing Agency(NTA) on Tuesday (June 4) declared the NEET UG 2024 Result on its official website. MBBS Aspirants who have appeared for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test(NEET-UG) exam can access their results at https://exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/.

Further, in addition to the results, NTA has also released the final answer key for NEET UG 2024. Over 24 lakh students took part in the NEET UG exam on May 5, 2024, which serves as the gateway for admission into medical courses across India. Previously, NTA had released the provisional answer key on May 29, and students were given until May 31 to challenge any questions they believed were incorrectly marked.

Significantly, a total of 9,96,393 male candidates, 13,31,321 female candidates, and 17 transgender candidates appeared for the exam this year. Earlier, in a data shared, the NTA had mentioned that the overall attendance was 96.94% for the exam, with male candidates at 96.92%, female candidates at 96.96%, and transgender candidates at 94.44%.



Applicants can check the following steps and easily download their scorecards