NEET UG Counselling 2025: MCC round 3 seat allotment result out at mcc.nic.in; steps to check

New Delhi:

The Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) has released the round 3 allotment result for the NEET UG counselling 2025. All the candidates who have applied for MBBS, BDS and BSc Nursing admission in the third round can check the NEET UG Round 3 seat allotment result on the official website mcc.nic.in. The allotted candidates are need to report to the colleges with necessary documents from October 24 to November 1.

How to check MCC round 3 seat allotment result 2025

The candidates can follow these steps to check MCC round 3 seat allotment result 2025. To check, candidates need to visit the official website- mcc.nic.in and click on round 3 seat allocation result link. Enter login credentials- registration number and roll number. NEET MCC round 3 allotment result 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save MCC round 3 allotment result PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- mcc.nic.in

Click on MCC round 3 seat allotment result PDF link

Use registration number and roll number as the required login credentials

MCC round 3 seat allotment list PDF will be available for download

Save NEET MCC round seat allotment list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NEET UG Counselling 2025: List of documents required for reporting are -

NEET admit card

NEET scorecard

Class 10 and 12 certificate

Aadhar/ PAN Card/ Driving License/ Passport

Passport size photographs

Allotment letter

Caste, PwD certificate.

Following this, MCC will conduct the stray vacancy round for All India Quota, Deemed Universities, and Central Universities seats for MBBS, BDS, and BSc Nursing courses.

For details on MCC round 3 seat allotment result 2025, please visit the official website- mcc.nic.in.