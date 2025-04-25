NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 announced, direct link here NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025 have been declared today, April 25. Students and parents can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page, nbsenl.edu.in.

New Delhi:

The Nagaland Board of Secondary Education (NBSE) has announced the Class 10th and 12th results. Those who took the Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

This year, the Nagaland Board conducted the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examination on February 11 and concluded on March 7, while Class 10 HSLC exams were conducted from February 12 to February 24, 2025. Students can now download Nagaland Board 10th, 12th scorecards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025?

Go to NBSE's official webpage at nbsenl.edu.in.

On the ' results' section, click.

Click on 'HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025' or 'NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025'.

Enter the necessary information, such as your date of birth and roll number.

The screen will display the 2025 NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results or the 2025 HSLC/HSSLC Results.

Download the PDF and view your scores.

For future reference, print off the NBSE Class 10 or Class 12 Results 2025 or the HSLC/HSSLC Result 2025 marksheet.

Direct link to download Nagaland Board HSLC HSSLC Result 2025

In case the official website is down due to heavy server load, students can get their results by following the simple steps below.

NBSE Nagaland Board HSLC, HSSLC result 2025: How to download via Digilocker?