MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 at mpresults.nic.in; login credentials to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The MP Board Class 10 and 12 results are set to be announced today, April 15, 2026. It is an important moment for lakhs of students across Madhya Pradesh who have been waiting for their scores.

The results will go live at 11 am. Once released, students can check their marks online and download their scorecard PDF using simple login details.

MPBSE 10th, 12th result 2026 date and time

According to the board, the MPBSE Class 10 and 12 results will be declared on April 15, 2026, at 11 am. Students should be ready with their login details to avoid last minute confusion.

MP Board result 2026 official websites and links

Students can check their results on the following official websites:

mpbse.nic.in

mpresults.nic.in

mpbse.mponline.gov.in

These are the official platforms where the scorecard PDF will be available once results are announced.

Login credentials required to download MPBSE scorecard

To access the result and download the marksheet, students will need:

Registration number or roll number

Date of birth

Keeping these details ready will make the process quicker and smoother.

How to download MPBSE 10th, 12th marksheet PDF

Follow these steps to check and download your result:

Visit mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in or mpbse.mponline.gov.in

Click on the link for ‘MP Board 10th and 12th results’

You will be redirected to the login page

Enter your registration number or roll number and date of birth

Click on submit

Your result will appear on the screen. Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

How to download MPBSE result via DigiLocker

Students can also access their results through DigiLocker:

Visit the DigiLocker website or open the app

Log in and go to the MPBSE results section

Enter your login details

Your result will appear on the screen

Download and save it for later use

Having multiple options helps. If one website is slow, you can try another and still get your result without much stress.

ALSO READ: MP Board 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: MPBSE Class 10, 12 results at mpresults.nic.in; direct links, websites