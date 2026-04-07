megresults.nic.in MBOSE SSLC merit list 2026: Wangaal Lama tops, meet the toppers

Shillong:

The Meghalaya Board (MBOSE) Secondary School Leaving Certificate Examination (SSLC) Class 10 merit list 2026 has been released. Wangaal Lama has secured the top position with 585 marks followed by Vishal Kumar (576 marks), Prajukta Roy (575 marks). The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC, 10th merit list PDF on the official website - megresults.nic.in. megresults.nic.in SSLC Result 2026 OUT Live: 86.84% students pass; Wangaal Lama tops

MBOSE SSLC Toppers

Rank 1 - Wangaal Lama

Rank 2 - Vishal Kumar

Rank 3 - Prajukta Roy.

How to download MBOSE SSLC merit list 2026 PDF

The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC merit list 2026 on the official website - megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th merit list PDF, students need to visit the official website - megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 exam merit list PDF link. MBOSE SSLC, 10th toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save MBOSE SSLC merit list 2026 PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - megresults.nic.in

Click on MBOSE SSLC, 10th toppers list PDF link

MBOSE SSLC, 10th merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MBOSE SSLC toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download MBOSE SSLC scorecard PDF at megresults.nic.in

The students can check and download MBOSE SSLC scorecard on the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in. To download MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in and click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard will be available for download, save MBOSE SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.



Visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in

Click on MBOSE SSLC, 10th exam scorecard PDF link

Use roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MBOSE SSLC scorecard will appear on the screen for download

Save MBOSE SSLC scorecard pdf and take a hard copy out of it.



For details on MBOSE SSLC result, please visit the official websites - mbose.in, mboseresults.in, megresults.nic.in.