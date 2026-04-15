Manabadi AP Inter result 2026: Female students gain upper hand in both 1st and 2nd year exams

Amaravati (AP):

The BIEAP AP Inter 1st and 2nd year exam results 2026 have been declared. The pass percentage in AP Inter second year was 81 per cent, fist year was 77 per cent. In both AP Inter 1st and 2nd year, the girls have showed a strong performance. In Manabadi AP Inter 2nd year, the pass percentage for girls was 85 per cent, boys was 76 per cent. In first year, the pass percentage for girls was 81 per cent, boys was 72 per cent. Manabadi AP Inter Result 2026 (OUT) Live: 81% students pass in 2nd year, 77% in 1st year

In the AP Inter Vocational stream, the pass percentage for second year exam was 74 per cent, while first year was 61 per cent. Both in first and second year, girls have showed a stupendous performance, the pass percentage of female students in second year was 83 per cent, male students was 62 per cent. In the first year, the pass percentage of girls was 71 per cent, boys was 49 per cent.

BIEAP AP Inter Result 2026: Top performing districts

AP Inter 2nd year

Krishna

Guntur

NTR

Parvathipuram Manyam

Alluri Seetharama Raju.

AP Inter 1st Year

Krishna

Guntur

Visakhapatnam

NTR

Parvathipuram Manyam.

AP Inter pass percentage of last 5 years

Year 1st year pass percentage 2nd year pass percentage 2025 70 83 2024 67 78 2023 61 72 2022 54 61 2020 59 59

How to download Manabadi AP Inter scorecard PDF at bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in

The students can check and download AP Inter first and second year scorecard PDF on the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in. To download the BIEAP Inter 1st year, 2nd year scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in and click on the Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save the BIEAP Inter 1st, 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy of it.

Visit the official websites - bie.ap.gov.in, resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in

Click on the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF link

Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BIEAP inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save the BIEAP Inter 1st and 2nd year scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on AP Inter result 2026, please visit the official websites - resultsbie.ap.gov.in, bieap.apcfss.in.

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