Maharashtra SSC result date 2026: When will MSBSHSE 10th result be out at mahahsscboard.in?

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE is likely to announce SSC, Class 10 result 2026 by next week, May 15, sources told India TV Digital. The MSBSHSE SSC result 2026 once released, will be available on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

Maharashtra SSC result 2026: Official websites to check

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

mahresult.nic.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in.

How to download MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheets

Student’s Name

Father’s Name

Mother’s Name

School Name

Roll Number

Marks Obtained in Each Subject

Total Marks

Grade/Pass/Fail Status.

How to check MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026 via SMS

Open the message app on your mobile. Type message in this format: ‘MHSSC{SPACE}Seat Number’. Forward this message to ‘57766’. The marksheet will be sent in the same number.

How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via UMANG App

Download UMANG app from Google Play Store

Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link

Enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials

MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download

Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

Grading System

Distinction: 75% and above First Division: 60% and above Second Division: 45% to 59% Pass Grade: 35% to 44% Failed: Below 35%

For details on MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.