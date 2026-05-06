Maharashtra SSC result date 2026: When will MSBSHSE 10th result be out at mahahsscboard.in?

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE is likely to announce SSC, Class 10 result 2026 by next week, May 15, sources told India TV Digital. The MSBSHSE SSC result 2026 once released, will be available on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.
Maharashtra SSC result 2026: Official websites to check
- mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in
- sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
- mahresult.nic.in
- results.gov.in
- results.nic.in
- mahahsc.in
- mahahsscboard.in.
How to download MSBSHSE SSC scorecard PDF at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
- Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheets
- Student’s Name
- Father’s Name
- Mother’s Name
- School Name
- Roll Number
- Marks Obtained in Each Subject
- Total Marks
- Grade/Pass/Fail Status.
How to check MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026 via SMS
- Open the message app on your mobile.
- Type message in this format: ‘MHSSC{SPACE}Seat Number’.
- Forward this message to ‘57766’.
- The marksheet will be sent in the same number.
How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via UMANG App
- Download UMANG app from Google Play Store
- Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
- Enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials
- MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.
How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
- On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download
- Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.
Grading System
- Distinction: 75% and above
- First Division: 60% and above
- Second Division: 45% to 59%
- Pass Grade: 35% to 44%
- Failed: Below 35%
For details on MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.