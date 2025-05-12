Maharashtra SSC Result 2025: Get ready! MSBSHSE Class 10 Results likely to be declared anytime Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 is expected to be announced anytime. Students who appeared for MSBSHSE Class 10 exams can download their scorecards using their credentials on the login page. Check result date, how to download, and other details.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is anticipated to announce the Class 10 exam or Secondary School Certificate (SSC) results soon. Media reports suggest that the results could be available between May 13 and May 15. However, there is currently no official confirmation regarding the MSBSHSE Class 10 results, but the link to Maharashtra SSC results 2025 has been activated on the official website. Students and parents are encouraged to monitor the official website for the most recent updates. Last year, the SSC results were declared on May 27, 2024, following the HSC results, which were released on May 21, 2024.

As per a report published by TOI, officials are aiming to release the results earlier than last year’s timeline to assist with Class 11 admissions and to better align with the academic calendar. The Maharashtra SSC 2025 exams were held in offline mode from February 21 to March 17, 2025, with a record participation of 16,11,610 students, including: 8,64,120 boys, 7,47,471 girls, and 19 transgender students. This number shows a slight increase compared to last year's attendance, wherein 15.49 lakh students appeared for the exam. Last year, the pass percentage was recorded at 95.81%, with girls outperforming boys. The pass percentage of girls students was 97.21%, and that of boys was 94.56%.

How to download Maharashtra SSC Result 2025?

Visit the official website of Maharashtra Board, mahahsscboard.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''Maharashtra SSC Result 2025''.

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide your credentials, such as roll number, and date of birth.

Click on 'submit'.

Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download Maharashtra SSC Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

Official websites to check Maharashtra SSC Class 10 scorecards