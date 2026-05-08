Maharashtra SSC 10th scorecard via UMANG app: How to download

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE SSC, Class 10 scorecard will be available for download via UMANG app apart from the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The students can follow these steps to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via UMANG app -
- Download UMANG app from Google Play Store
- Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
- Enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials
- MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.
The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
- Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to check MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026 via SMS
- Open the message app on your mobile.
- Type message in this format: ‘MHSSC{SPACE}Seat Number’.
- Forward this message to ‘57766’.
- The marksheet will be sent in the same number.
How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via Digilocker
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
- On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download
- Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.
For details on MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.