Maharashtra SSC 10th result link activated at sscresult.mahahsscboard.in: How to download SSC marksheet

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE SSC, Class 10 result 2026 link has been activated on the websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in
Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
Maharashtra SSC Result 2026: Details mentioned on the marksheets
Student’s Name
Father’s Name
Mother’s Name
School Name
Roll Number
Marks Obtained in Each Subject
Total Marks
Grade/Pass/Fail Status.
How to check MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026 via SMS
Open the message app on your mobile.
Type message in this format: ‘MHSSC{SPACE}Seat Number’.
Forward this message to ‘57766’.
The marksheet will be sent in the same number.
How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via UMANG App
Download UMANG app from Google Play Store
Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
Enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials
MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.
How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via Digilocker
Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link
Click on this option
Enter the required details and submit
MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download
Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.
Grading System
Distinction: 75% and above
First Division: 60% and above
Second Division: 45% to 59%
Pass Grade: 35% to 44%
Failed: Below 35%
For details on MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in.