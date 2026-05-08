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Maharashtra MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026 via SMS: How to check

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026 via SMS: The students can check MSBSHSE SSC 10th result via message app.

How to check MSBSHSE SSC result via SMS.
How to check MSBSHSE SSC result via SMS. Image Source : Pixabay
Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE SSC, Class 10 result 2026 will be available via SMS. The students can follow these steps to check MSBSHSE SSC 10th result through message app - 

  • Open the message app on your mobile.
  • Type message in this format: ‘MHSSC{SPACE}Seat Number’.
  • Forward this message to ‘57766’. 
  • The marksheet will be sent in the same number.   

The students can check and download MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard on the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in. To download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in and click on SSC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE SSC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF at mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in  

  • Visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in 
  • Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via UMANG App 

  • Download UMANG app from Google Play Store  
  • Click on MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter the registration number/ roll number and date of birth as login credentials    
  • MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen   
  • Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out. 

How to download MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard via Digilocker 

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
  • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in 
  • On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard PDF link 
  • Click on this option
  • Enter the required details and submit
  • MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download 
  • Save MSBSHSE SSC 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out. 

Grading System

  • Distinction: 75% and above
  • First Division: 60% and above
  • Second Division: 45% to 59%
  • Pass Grade: 35% to 44%
  • Failed: Below 35% 

For details on MSBSHSE SSC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, sscresult.mahahsscboard.in

 

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Maharashtra Ssc Result Class 10 Results Msbshse
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