Maharashtra HSC result 2026 at mahresult.nic.in; how to download MSBSHSE 12th scorecard PDF

Mumbai:

The Maharashtra Board, MSBSHSE HSC, Class 12 result 2026 will be announced today, May 2. The MSBSHSE HSC, 12th result links are - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in, the scorecard will be available for download on the official websites. The MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

How to download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF at mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in

To download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in and click on HSC, Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save MSBSHSE HSC marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.in

Click on MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

MSBSHSE HSC scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via UMANG app: How to download

Download UMANG app from Google Play Store

Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF link

Enter the application number and date of birth as login credentials

MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE HSC 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download MSBSHSE HSC, 12th scorecard via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.

On the homepage, look for the option for MSBSHSE HSC, 12th marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to check MSBSHSE HSC, 12th result via SMS

The candidates can follow these steps to check MSBSHSE HSC, 12th result via SMS. Type MHHSC and send it to 57766 or 5676750.

How to check MSBSHSE HSC 12th result via indiaresults.com

Click on MSBSHSE HSC 12th result link at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth

MSBSHSE HSC 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save MSBSHSE HSC 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Alternative Websites to check Maharashtra Board Results

-results.nic.in

-mahahsc.in

-mahahsscboard.in

-mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

-mahresult.nic.in

-results.gov.in.

Maharashtra HSC 12th passing marks

To pass Maharashtra Board HSC 12th exam, the students are required to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each paper and overall. Students who fail in one or two papers will have to appear for the compartment exam. Details on revaluation, re-totalling, and compartment exam forms will be shared in due course.

For details on Maharashtra Board HSC 12th result 2026, please visit the official websites - mahresult.nic.in and mahahsscboard.in.