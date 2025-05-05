Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results declared, Konkan division tops - check division-wise maha results Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results have been declared. All those who were eagerly waiting for their results can download their marksheets by visiting the official website. Check direct link, how to download, and other relevant information.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 12th (HSC) results. According to the results, the overall pass percentage is 91.88 per cent, with Konkan highest among all divisions with 96.74 per cent and Latur lowest with 89.46 per cent. Girls performed better than the boys, with a pass rate of 94.54 per cent, while the boys' passing percentage is 89.51 per cent. Students who appeared in the Maharashtra HSC 2025 exam can download their results by visiting the official websites - mahahsscboard.in, hscresult.mkcl.org, results.digilocker.gov.in.

Division-Wise Maharashtra HSC Class 12th Results

Konkan: 96.74%

Kolhapur: 93.64%

Mumbai: 92.93%

Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar: 92.24%

Amravati: 91.43%

Pune 91.32%

Nashik 91.31%

Nagpur 90.42%

Latur 89.46%

How can I download Maharashtra 12th Result 2025 via Digilocker?

Visit the official website of Digilocker or download the application on your phone.

Link your Aadhaar number in the "Profile" section. (If your Aadhaar is already linked, skip this.)

From the menu, select the "Pull Partner Documents" option.

Choose "Maharashtra State Board of Secondary & Higher Secondary Education" from the first dropdown menu.

Select the desired document from the following dropdown menu: the HSC/SSC Marksheet, the Migration, or the Passing Certificate.

Enter the necessary information, including your roll number and year of passing (as seen on your admit card).

Click on "Get Document". Your digital certificate or marksheet will show up.

To keep it secure, tap "Save to Locker."

Details mentioned on marksheets

Student’s full name

Mother’s name

Roll number

Date of birth

Names of all subjects

Marks scored in theory and practical exams for each subject

Total marks obtained

Pass/Fail status

Overall grade received

What are Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 improvement dates?

Students who have already passed the exam but wish to improve their marks can appear for the HSC exam again in the next three sessions – June-July 2025, February-March 2026, and June-July 2026.

Maharashtra Board HSC 12th Result 2025 Marksheet download direct link