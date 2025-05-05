Live Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE declares class 12th results via press conference, Konkan district tops Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 has been announced today, May 5. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the class 12th (HSC) results today, May 5, via a press conference. However, the link to check mark sheets will be activated at 1 pm. According to the results announcement, A total of 14,17,969 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams 2025, among them, 91.88% have cleared the exam successfully. All those eagerly waiting for their results can check their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page of the official website, mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Class 12th 2025 exams were conducted between February 11 and March 18 at various exam centres, where approximately 15 lakh students appeared for the exam. To pass, students must secure at least 35 per cent of the marks. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scorecards on the following websites: mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsc.in, mahahsscboard.in, indiaresults.com, indiatvnews.com/education. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.