  Live Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: MSBSHSE declares class 12th results via press conference, Konkan district tops

Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 has been announced today, May 5. Stay tuned to this live blog for latest updates.

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the class 12th (HSC) results today, May 5, via a press conference. However, the link to check mark sheets will be activated at 1 pm. According to the results announcement, A total of 14,17,969 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams 2025, among them, 91.88% have cleared the exam successfully. All those eagerly waiting for their results can check their scorecards using their registration number, date of birth, and other details on the login page of the official website, mahresult.nic.in, or mahahsscboard.in. Maharashtra Class 12th  2025 exams were conducted between February 11 and March 18 at various exam centres, where approximately 15 lakh students appeared for the exam. To pass, students must secure at least 35 per cent of the marks. Once the results are announced, students will be able to check their scorecards on the following websites: mahresult.nic.in, mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in, mahahsc.in, mahahsscboard.in, indiaresults.com, indiatvnews.com/education. Stay tuned to this live blog for the latest updates.

 

Live updates :Maharashtra HSC 12th Result 2025 LIVE

  • 11:48 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th HSC Results 2025: Supplementary exam application tomorrow

    Students can apply for the supplementary exams from tomorrow, May 6. Those who want to apply for rechecking or reevaluation of the marks should have to pay Rs 50 for each subject.

     

  • 11:46 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th HSC Results 2025: Science stream stats

    Applied: 7,37,000 
    Appeared: 7,35,000 
    Passed: 7,15,000
    Pass Percentage: 97.35%

  • 11:45 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th HSC Results 2025: Where to check scorecards

    – mahahsscboard.org

    – mahahsscboard.in

    – hscresult.mkcl.org

    – results.digilocker.gov.in

    – indiatvnews.com/education

  • 11:43 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th HSC Results 2025: Division-wise pass percentage

    1. Konkan: 96%
    2. Mumbai: 92.93%
    3. Ch Sambhaji: 92%
    4. Amravati: 91.43%
    5. Pune: 91.32%
    6. Nashik: 91.31%
    7. Nagpur: 90.52%
    8. Latur: 89.47%
  • 11:42 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 Improvement Dates

    Students who have already passed the exam but wish to improve their marks can appear for the HSC exam again in the next three sessions – June-July 2025, February-March 2026, and June-July 2026.

     

  • 11:41 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Supplementary Exam Registration Dates

    Students who fail the exam or wish to improve their marks can appear for a supplementary exam, which will be conducted in June-July 2025. The online application process will begin on May 7, 2025, through the Board's website.

     

  • 11:40 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th HSC Results 2025 Revaluation Process

    Students must first obtain a photocopy of the answer sheet before applying for revaluation. Revaluation applications should be submitted online to the concerned divisional board within five working days from the date of receipt of the photocopy.

     

  • 11:38 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    MSBSHSE 12th Results Marks Verification Dates

    Those who are not satisfied with their MSBSHSE 12th Results Marks can apply for mark verification and request photocopies of their answer sheets from May 6 to May 20, 2025 via the official website mahahsscboard.in. Payment can be made through Debit Card, Credit Card, UPI, or Net Banking.

  • 11:36 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th Result 2025 for Private Students

    According to the data, 35,000 private students appeared for the Class 12 board exams in 2025, recording a pass percentage of 73.73%.

  • 11:36 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th Result 2025 for Regular Students

    A total of 14,27,085 regular students have registered for the Maha HSC exam 2025, with more than 14 lakh students passing the exam, achieving a pass percentage of 91.88%.

  • 11:33 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th result 2025: Three opportunities to improve marks

    Students who fail to pass the exam will have three opportunities to improve their marks. According to the board, the next three opportunities — June-July 2025, February-March 2026, and June-July 2026 — will be available under the Class Improvement Scheme for the candidates who appeared in the February-March 2025 Higher Secondary Certificate (12th) examination with all subjects.

     

  • 11:30 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th result 2025: 91.88 per cent pass

    According to the announcement, A total of 14,17,969 students appeared for the Maharashtra HSC board exams 2025, among them, 91.88% have cleared the exam.

  • 11:25 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra 12th result 2025 announced, result link at 1 pm

    The Maharashtra 12th result 2025 is declared via conference. Students will be able to check their results at 1 pm on the official website

  • 11:18 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Websites to check Maharashtra HSC Result

    •  hscresult.mahahsscboard.in
    • mahresult.nic.in
    • mahahsscboard.in
  • 10:56 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    Maharashtra HSC Result 2025: How to download scorecards

    • Visit the official website, mahresult.nic.in.
    • Click on 'Maharashtra HSC results 2025' link.
    • It will redirect you to the login page. 
    • Enter your required details, such as roll number and the mother’s name. 
    • Click on the “View Results” option.
    • Click on the 'submit' button.
    • Maharashtra HSC Marksheet will appear on the screen.
    • Download and save it for future reference.
  • 10:48 AM (IST)May 05, 2025
    Posted by Nidhi Mittal

    When will Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 be declared?

    According to the official announcement, Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 will be declared at 1 pm today, May 5.

    India Tv - Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 time
    (Image Source : MAHARASHTRA BOARD)Maharashtra HSC Result 2025 time

