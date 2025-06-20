MAH LLB CET Result 2025 today at cetcell.mahacet.org, when and where to download MAH LLB CET Result 2025 will be declared today, June 20. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

New Delhi:

The Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell (CET Cell) will declare the MAH LLB 3-Year CET Result 2025 today, June 20, 2025. Candidates will be able to download the MAH LLB CET 3-year exam 2025 results by visiting the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org.

MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 was conducted on June 2 and 3, 2025, for admission to three-year undergraduate law programs across law colleges in Maharashtra. Earlier, the cell scheduled the result for June 17, but due to final reviews and processing of objections, the declaration of results were postponed to June 20.

MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org. Click on 'MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025'. It will redirect you to a login window where you need to provide your registration number, password, etc. MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 result will appear on screen. Download and save MAH LLB 3-Year CET 2025 result for future reference.

Details on scorecard

Candidate's name

Application Number of Candidate

Hall ticket number

MH CET Law 2025 Scores

Qualifying Marks

There are no qualifying marks in the MH CET 3-year LLB result 2025. Candidates with a valid non-zero score will be eligible for rankings.

What after results?

After the results, the Maharashtra CET cell will conduct the counselling process. The MH CET Law Counselling is also known as the Centralised Admission Process (CAP), which will be conducted in online mode. It will comprise four stages: Online registration, Document submission, Verification and Providing college preferences. Details on the same will be shared in due course. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test Law (MH CET Law) is a state-level entrance examination conducted by the State Cell for admissions into the 5-year LLB and 3-year LLB programmes.