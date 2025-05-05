Madhya Pradesh MP Board 2025 Result Date and Time out: MPBSE to announce class 10th, and 12th results tomorrow Madhya Pradesh MP Board 2025 Result Date and Time has been confirmed by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE). Students who are eagerly waiting for their results can check schedule for the result announcement here.

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has confirmed the results date and time for class 10th and 12th board exams 2024. According to the latest announcement, MPBSE 10th and 12th results will be announced tomorrow, May 6, at 5 PM. The Madhya Pradesh MP Board 2025 Result announcement will be made by Dr. Manmohan Yadav, Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, via a press conference. He will share the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass performance, toppers, merit and other details during the press conference. After the announcement, the link to the Madhya Pradesh MP Board 2025 10th, and 12th Results will be activated on the official website,mpbse.nic.in.

Other than the official website, the students can download MP Board 10th and 12th results via SMS and DigiLocker. Students will be able to download the MP Board 10th and 12th results by following the easy steps given below.

How to download MP Board 10th and 12th results online?

Visit the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

Navigate the link to the 'MP Board 10th and 12th results'

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your credentials, such as registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

MP Board 10th and 12th results will appear on the screen.

Download and save MP Board 10th and 12th results for future reference.

Websites to check MP Board 10th and 12th marksheets

mpbse.nic.in.

mpresults.nic.in.

mpbse.mponline.gov.in.

MP Board 10th, and 12th results: Details on scorecards

Student's Name

Roll Number

Aggregate Marks

Subject-wise Pass Marks

Qualifying Status

Rank

Other details

This year, the MP Board 10th exams were conducted from February 27 to March 21 in a single shift, from 9 AM to 12 PM. The exams began with the Hindi paper and concluded with the Science paper. For the 12th class, the board held the exams from February 25 to March 25, also from 9 AM to 12 PM. These exams started with the Hindi paper and ended with the Mathematics paper. For more information, candidates can visit the official website of MPBSE.