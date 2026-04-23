KSEAB SSLC result 2026: Five trending FYIs on 10th result

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Board (KSEAB) SSLC, 10th result 2026 will be available on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. Apart from the KSEAB SSLC result websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, the SSLC 10th scorecard will be available for download via Digilocker. KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 at karresults.nic.in Live Updates

KSEAB SSLC result 2026: Check 5 trending FYIs on 10th result

Where I can check my KSEAB SSLC result?

KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.

What are the official websites to download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF

The official websites to check KSEAB SSLC 10th result and download SSLC scorecard PDF are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.

Alternative ways to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF

Apart from the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download via Digilocker.

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in. On the homepage, look for the option for Karnataka SSLC marksheet PDF link Click on this option Enter the required details and submit Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

KSEAB SSLC last year's pass percentage

A total of 66.14 per cent students cleared the KSEAB SSLC, Class 10 exam successfully last year. The girls have outperformed boys, the pass percentage of female students was 81 per cent, while male students was 65 per cent.

Top performing districts

Dakshina Kannada was the top-performing district with 91.12 per cent pass rate followed by Udupi - 89.96 per cent.

How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF at karresults.nic.in

The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, pass percentage, details.

For details on KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.