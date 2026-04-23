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KSEAB SSLC result 2026 at karresults.nic.in Live: When and where to check kseab.karnataka.gov.in 10th result

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 Live: The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

KSEAB SSLC result Live: How to download 10th marksheet PDF at karresults.nic.in.
KSEAB SSLC result Live: How to download 10th marksheet PDF at karresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Board (KSEAB) will announce SSLC, Class 10 exam results today, April 23. As per KSEAB, SSLC 10th results will be announced at 12 pm. KSEAB SSLC result once announced, will be available on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. Apart from the KSEAB SSLC result websites, the SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download at digiolcker.gov.in. 

The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in 
  • Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, pass percentage, details. 

Live updates :karresults.nic.in SSLC result 2026 Live Updates

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  • 10:28 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

    The students can follow these steps to download KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF via indiaresults.com. To download SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download. Save KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB Karnataka SSLC result 2026 when?

    KSEAB Karnataka SSLC result 2026 will be announced at 12 pm. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 10:06 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC result at indiaresults.com; alternative websites to download 10th scorecard PDF

     KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download at indiaresults.com. To download  KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, students need to click on SSLC result link at indiaresults.com. Enter login credentials  - application number, date of birth.  KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download, save  KSEAB 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet via Digilocker

    Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
    Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
    On the homepage, look for the option for Karnataka SSLC marksheet PDF link 
    Click on this option
    Enter the required details and submit
    Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it. 

  • 8:54 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Five trending FYIs on KSEAB SSLC result

    1. Where I can check my KSEAB SSLC result? 
    2. What are the official websites to download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF 
    3. Alternative ways to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF  
    4. KSEAB SSLC last year's pass percentage  
    5. Top performing districts  
  • 8:38 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    What are the official websites to download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF

    The official websites to check KSEAB SSLC 10th result and download SSLC scorecard PDF are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.  

  • 8:25 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where I can check my KSEAB SSLC result?

    KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.  

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC scorecard: Login credentials to download Karnataka 10th scorecard

    KSEAB Karnataka SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 8:03 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via SSLC Result 2026 Karnataka app

    1. Download SSLC Result 2026 Karnataka app from Google Play Store 
    2. Click on SSLC result link 
    3. Enter the login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth 
    4. KSEAB SSLC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 7:49 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Karnataka SSLC 10th scorecard PDF via Digilocker: How to download

    1. Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app.
    2. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in.
    3. On the homepage, look for the option for Karnataka SSLC marksheet PDF link 
    4. Click on this option
    5. Enter the required details and submit
    6. Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it. 
  • 7:31 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download Karnataka SSLC 10th scorecard PDF at karresults.nic.in

    1. Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in 
    2. Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    4. KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 
  • 7:18 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in 
    2. Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    4. KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 
  • 7:18 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Karnataka SSLC result links

    Karnataka SSLC result links are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.  The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC result websites

    KSEAB SSLC result websites are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 7:17 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC result time 2026

    KSEAB SSLC result time is 12 PM. KSEAB 10th result websites and links are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 7:16 AM (IST)Apr 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    KSEAB SSLC result date 2026

    KSEAB SSLC result will be announced today at 12 PM. KSEAB SSLC result once announced, the scorecard will be available for download at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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KSEAB Karnataka Class 10 Results
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