KSEAB SSLC result 2026 at karresults.nic.in Live: When and where to check kseab.karnataka.gov.in 10th result

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka Board (KSEAB) will announce SSLC, Class 10 exam results today, April 23. As per KSEAB, SSLC 10th results will be announced at 12 pm. KSEAB SSLC result once announced, will be available on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. Apart from the KSEAB SSLC result websites, the SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download at digiolcker.gov.in.

The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, pass percentage, details.