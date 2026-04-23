KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th result 2026: Check minimum passing marks

Bengaluru:

The KSEAB Karnataka SSLC 10th passing marks is 33 per cent. The students need to secure 33 per cent in aggregate and in subject to clear the SSLC, Class 10 exam 2026.

The KSEAB Karnataka SSLC, Class 10 result 2026 official websites and links are - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. The students who are facing difficulties in getting SSLC result at kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in, can download SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF via indiaresults.com. KSEAB SSLC result 2026 at karresults.nic.in Live: When and where to check kseab.karnataka.gov.in 10th result

How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF via karresults.nic.in

The students can check and download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF on the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in. To download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in and click on KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in

Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to download KSEAB SSLC 10th scorecard PDF at indiaresults.com

The students can follow these steps to download KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF via indiaresults.com. To download SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF, students need to click on SSLC, Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download. Save KSEAB SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF and take a print out.

Click on KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF at indiaresults.com

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF will be available for download

Save KSEAB SSLC marksheet PDF and take a print out.

How to check KSEAB SSLC result 2026 via SMS

The students need to send SMS - KSEEB10 (Roll Number) to 56263 to get their SSLC result.

How to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via Digilocker

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app. Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in. On the homepage, look for the option for Karnataka SSLC marksheet PDF link Click on this option Enter the required details and submit Your result will then be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

How to download KSEAB SSLC scorecard PDF via App

Download SSLC Result 2026 Karnataka app from Google Play Store Click on SSLC result link Enter the login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth KSEAB SSLC marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen Save KSEAB SSLC 10th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on KSEAB SSLC 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - kseab.karnataka.gov.in, karresults.nic.in.