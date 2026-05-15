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  4. Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in; 99.07% students pass

Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in; 99.07% students pass

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

Kerala SSLC result 2026 OUT at keralaresults.nic.in: Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 is available on the websites - sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in. Check SSLC Kerala 10th pass percentage.

SSLC Kerala 10th result 2026 OUT; check pass percentage.
SSLC Kerala 10th result 2026 OUT; check pass percentage. Image Source : India TV
Thiruvananthapuram:

The Kerala SSLC 10th result 2026 has been declared, the students can check and download SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard on the websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in and keralaresults.nic.in.  

How to download SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard at keralaresults.nic.in

The SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard will be available for download on the websites - pareekshabhavan.kerala.gov.in, prd.kerala.gov.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in. To download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard PDF, students need to visit the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download, save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in
  • Click on SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf link
  • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the login credentials
  • SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf will be available for download
  • Save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard pdf and take a print out.

 Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, qualifying status, rank, other details.  

How to download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard via Saphalam app 

  • Download Saphalam app from Google play store 
  • Click on Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials 
  • Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen  
  • Save Kerala SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

How to download Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard via Digilocker 

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
  • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in 
  • On the homepage, look for the option for Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard 
  • Click on this option
  • Enter the required details and submit 
  • Kerala SSLC 10th scorecard will be available for download  
  • Save SSLC Kerala 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

For details on SSLC Kerala 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Also Read : Kerala Board SSLC 10th Result 2026 at keralaresults.nic.in LIVE: SSLC result soon; how to download scorecard

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