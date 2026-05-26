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Kerala Plus Two Result OUT Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard link activated at kite.kerala.gov.in

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

Kerala Plus Two result 2026 Live: Kerala Plus Two scorecard will be available on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in shortly. The Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

Kerala Plus Two result 2026 Live: Check DHSE Kerala 12th result at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in.
Kerala Plus Two result 2026 Live: Check DHSE Kerala 12th result at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2026 has been declared. The DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2026 websites are - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, the plus two scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services apart from the websites. 

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 
  • Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two, Class 12 marksheet PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • DHSE Kerala Plus Two marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save DHSE Kerala 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 

Live updates :keralaresults.nic.in Plus Two result 2026 Link Live Updates

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  • 3:21 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DHSE Kerala 12th result 2026 OUT

    DHSE Kerala 12th result 2026 has been declared. The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 2:57 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two result link activated?

    Kerala Plus Two result link will be activated shortly on the websites -  keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 2:53 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard links

    DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard links are - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 2:49 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Plus Two Result 2026 Kerala shortly

    Plus Two Result 2026 Kerala will be announced shortly on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 2:46 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Plus Two Result 2026 Date and Time Kerala

    Plus Two Result 2026 Kerala will be announced on May 26 at 3 PM. The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 2:40 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    keralaresults.nic.in Plus Two Result 2026: How to download DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard at indiaresults.com

    • Click on Kerala Plus Two scorecard at indiaresults.com  
    • Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth 
    • keralaresults.nic.in Plus Two scorecard will be available for download on the screen 
    • Save keralaresults.nic.in Plus Two scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 2:18 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Pass marks

    To pass Kerala Plus Two exam 2026, students need to secure 30 per cent in each subject and in aggregate. 

  • 2:12 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Check pass percentage of last 5 years

    • 2025 - 77.81%
    • 2024 - 78.69%
    • 2023- 82.95%
    • 2022- 83.87%
    • 2021- 87.94%
  • 2:02 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: Check DHSE Kerala 12th pass percentage last year

    The DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th pass percentage in 2025 was 77.81 per cent. The pass percentage of female students was 86.65 per cent, while male students was 68.44 per cent.  

  • 1:50 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two result 2026 shortly

    Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will be announced on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in shortly. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • 1:49 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two result 2026 at keralaresults.nic.in: Steps to download scorecard PDF

    1. Visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in 
    2. Click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two, Class 12 marksheet PDF link 
    3. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. DHSE Kerala Plus Two marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save DHSE Kerala 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out. 
  • 1:48 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF

    The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 1:48 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    DHSE Kerala 12th result 2026 websites

    DHSE Kerala 12th result 2026 websites are - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 1:47 PM (IST)May 26, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Kerala Plus Two result 2026 links

    Kerala Plus Two result 2026 links are - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

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