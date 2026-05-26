Kerala Plus Two Result OUT Live Updates: DHSE Kerala 12th scorecard link activated at kite.kerala.gov.in

Thiruvananthapuram:

The DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2026 has been declared. The DHSE Kerala Plus two result 2026 websites are - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, results.kite.kerala.gov.in, the plus two scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth. The Kerala Plus Two result 2026 will be available via DigiLocker, PRD Live, iExaMS-Kerala, SAPHALAM, and SMS services apart from the websites.

How to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in

The students can follow these steps to download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF on the websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in. To download DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official websites - keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in and click on DHSE Kerala Plus Two scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save DHSE Kerala Plus Two, 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.