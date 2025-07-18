Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Result 2025 declared: How to download? Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam Result 2025 has been declared. Students who appeared for the supplementary exam can download their scores by visiting the official website - results.hse.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. Check direct link here.

The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, has announced the Plus Two Save A Year (SAY) Exam Results for 2025. Students who sat for these supplementary exams can download their results by visiting the official website - dhsekerala.gov.in.

Students must enter their roll number and date of birth on the login page. They can follow the steps below to download their scorecards.

How can I download the Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025?

Visit the official websites - results.hse.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Click on the 'SAY / Improvement Examination 2025 Results' link.

You will be redirected to a new page where you need to enter your registration number, date of birth, and captcha.

The result will then appear on the screen.

Download and save the result for future reference.

How can I download the Kerala Plus 2 SAY Result 2025 via SMS?

Open your messaging application.

Compose a message and type KERALA12 (REGISTRATION NUMBER).

Send this message to 56263.

You will receive your result status via message.

Details included:

- Student's name

- Roll number

- Subject-wise marks

- Qualifying status

- Total marks

- Grades

Kerala Plus Two SAY Exams 2025 took place between 23rd and 27th June 2025 at various examination centres. Students who did not pass their annual exams or wished to improve their marks were eligible to sit for the Kerala Plus 2 SAY Exam 2025. The board published the DHSE Kerala Plus Two annual exam results on 22nd May 2025.

What if I am not satisfied with the result?

Students who are not satisfied with the DHSE Plus Two SAY Exam Result Kerala 2025 can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny or photocopy of answer sheets. The details on the same will be communicated in due course. Students are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.