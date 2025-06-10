Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result 2025 soon, when and where to download Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result 2025 date and time will be confirmed soon by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB). Students who appeared for the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 2025 will be able to download their scorecards using their roll number, and other details on the login page.

New Delhi:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) will soon release the Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025. As per media reports, Students who appeared for the SSLC result 2025 Karnataka exam-2 supplementary can expect the results by June 20. However, the official date and time for the release of Karnataka SSLC Exam 2 Result 2025 have not been confirmed. Once results are declared, students will be able to download the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result 2025 by visiting the official website of karresults.nic.in or kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

In order to download the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result, students can use their registration number and date of birth. Those Students who appeared for the supplementary examination will be able to access their results by following the simple steps given below.

How to download Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result 2025?

Visit the official website, karresults.nic.in or kseeb.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on 'Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result 2025'.

It will redirect you to the login page.

Enter your registration number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save the Karnataka SSLC exam 2 result 2025 for future reference.

Karnataka SSLC exam 2 was conducted from May 26 to June 2, 2025, at various exam centres. The second exam for Class 10 started with a first language exam and ended with Elements of Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Electronics Engineering, ANSI 'C' Programming, and Economics. The exam was held in a single shift, from 10 AM to 1.15 PM. Karnataka SSLC annual exam results were announced on April 30, 2025, wherein a total of 8,42,173 students appeared. Out of them, 5,24,984 students have passed, with an overall pass percentage of 62.34%. Following the new policy, the Karnataka board is conducting three exams annually, as exams 1, 2, and 3, with the supplementary exam referred to as exams 2 and 3. Students are advised to go throug the official website for latets updates.