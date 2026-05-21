Karnataka second PUC II result 2026 OUT at karresults.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

Bengaluru:

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the second PUC two exam result 2026. The candidates who had appeared for Karnataka second PUC two exam can check the result on the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. The Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The candidates who had appeared for Karnataka second PUC II exam can check the result on the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in. To download Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - application number, date of birth and click on scorecard PDF link. Karnataka second PUC II scorecard will appear on the screen for download, save Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in



Click on Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download Karnataka second PUC II scorecard at KarnatakaOne App

Download KarnatakaOne App from Google Playstore

Click on Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF link

Enter login credentials - registration number, date of birth

Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF at Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore

Click on Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the login credentials

Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save Karnataka second PUC II scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on Karnataka second PUC II result 2026, please visit the official websites - karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.