JKBOSE Class 11 Result 2024 Date: When will Jammu and Kashmir Board results be out?

The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) is all set to announce the class 11 final exam results 2024. Students who appeared in the class 11 board exam 2024 can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The link to the results will be accessible at the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

This year, JKBOSE Class 11th board exam 2024 for soft zones was conducted between April 22 to May 26 for all three streams and from April 2 to May 1 in the hard zone areas.

What is Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 Board Exam 2024 expected date?

As of now, the board has not yet announced the Jammu and Kashmir Class 11 Board Exam 2024 expected date. It is expected that the JKBOSE Class 11th results will be announced anytime on the official website. Students and parents are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

How to download JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024?

Visit the official website of JKBOSE, jkbose.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'JKBOSE Class 11th results'

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to provide roll number, date of birth and other details

JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024 for future reference

Last year, the results for class 11 were declared on July 10 while this year's 10th, and 12th results have been announced already.

JKBOSE Class 11th Results 2024: How to download via SMS?

Open your SMS app

Compose a message and type in a format: JKBOSE11 (ROLL Number)

Now, send it to 5676750

Then, you will receive the status of your results on the same number

Details Mentioned on scorecards/marksheets

