Friday, November 22, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. Exam Results
  5. JKBOSE 11th result 2024 announced for private, bi-annual exams, direct link here

JKBOSE 11th result 2024 announced for private, bi-annual exams, direct link here

JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual exams have been released. All those who took the exam can download their scorecards by entering their registration number, date of birth and other details. Check direct link here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: November 22, 2024 14:37 IST
KBOSE 11th result 2024 announced
Image Source : INDIA TV KBOSE 11th result 2024 announced

JKBOSE 11th result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 11 private and bi-annual exams results. Candidates who took the exam can download their results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

In order to download JKBOSE 11th result 2024 private, bi-annual exam results, the students are required to enter their roll number, and registration number on the login page. The results will be shown in PDF format, including subject-specific marks, total marks, pass percentages and overall grades.

JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual exams: How to download?

  • Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in
  • Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual'
  • It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials and submit
  • JKBOSE 11th result 2024 will appear on the screen
  • Download and save JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual exams and save it for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual exams

JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11) annual (private)/bi-annual 2024 exams were conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024. The exams were conducted in a single shift, starting at 10 am. Initially scheduled to conclude on September 24, the exams were rescheduled due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections. The dates for exams on September 17, 19, and 24, 2024, were revised to September 27, October 3, and September 29, 2024, respectively.

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Exam-results News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement