JKBOSE 11th result 2024 announced for private, bi-annual exams, direct link here

JKBOSE 11th result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 11 private and bi-annual exams results. Candidates who took the exam can download their results from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

In order to download JKBOSE 11th result 2024 private, bi-annual exam results, the students are required to enter their roll number, and registration number on the login page. The results will be shown in PDF format, including subject-specific marks, total marks, pass percentages and overall grades.

JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual exams: How to download?

Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in

Navigate the link to the 'JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to enter your credentials and submit

JKBOSE 11th result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual exams and save it for future reference

Direct link to download JKBOSE 11th result 2024 for private, bi-annual exams

JKBOSE Higher Secondary Part 1 (Class 11) annual (private)/bi-annual 2024 exams were conducted from September 6 to October 3, 2024. The exams were conducted in a single shift, starting at 10 am. Initially scheduled to conclude on September 24, the exams were rescheduled due to the Jammu and Kashmir general elections. The dates for exams on September 17, 19, and 24, 2024, were revised to September 27, October 3, and September 29, 2024, respectively.