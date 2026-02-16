Advertisement
  4. JEE Mains result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE result out? know how to download rank card
JEE Mains result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE result out? know how to download rank card

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

jeemain.nta.nic.in result 2026 Live: Is JEE Mains January session result 2026 out? Check JEE Main scorecard download link, login credentials; know how to download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains result 2026 Live: Check JEE Mains result at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains result 2026 Live: Check JEE Mains result at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

Is Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in? Last year, the JEE Main result was announced by 4:45 PM. JEE Mains result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
  • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. 

Live updates :JEE Mains result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: How to download scorecard, login credentials

  • 4:59 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main scorecard 2026 website

    JEE Main scorecard 2026 website

JEE Main scorecard 2026 link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 4:55 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 website

    JEE Main result 2026 website

JEE Main result 2026 website link is jeemain.nta.nic.in.      

     

  • 4:53 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main scorecard link activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

    JEE Main scorecard link activated at jeemain.nta.nic.in?

JEE Main scorecard link will be activated shortly on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in.      

  • 4:48 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    NTA drops nine questions from JEE Main final answer key

    JEE Main January session 2026 final answer key has been released, and is available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. NTA has dropped a total of 9 question from the final JEE answer keys and four questions have multiple answers. As per NTA, candidates will receive a bonus four marks irrespective of whether they attempted it.  

     

  • 4:47 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Main scorecard at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main scorecard will be available for download on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in.    

  • 4:42 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 out?

    JEE Main result 2026 out?

Has JEE Main result 2026 been declared? JEE Main result 2026 will be out soon on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in.     

  • 4:41 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to calculate marks through JEE Main final answer key

    NTA has released the JEE Main January 2026 final answer key on its official website  jeemain.nta.nic.in. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now download the answer key and calculate their probable scores before the official results are announced. As per NTA, nine questions have been dropped, and four questions have multiple correct answers. For these questions, students will be awarded four bonus marks, even if they did not attempt them  

  • 4:40 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains scorecard login credentials

    JEE Mains scorecard login credentials

JEE Mains scorecard login credentials are- application number, date of birth.    

  • 4:38 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Mains merit list 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Mains merit list 2026 will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for download. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main toppers list PDF. To download JEE Mains toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on merit list PDF link. JEE Mains toppers list 2026 will be available for download on the screen. Save JEE Mains merit list 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains scorecard direct link 2026

    JEE Mains scorecard direct link 2026

JEE Mains scorecard direct link is jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

  • 4:37 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains toppers list 2026 shortly at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    JEE Mains toppers list 2026 will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in for download. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download JEE Main toppers list PDF. To download JEE Mains toppers list, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on merit list PDF link. JEE Mains toppers list 2026 will be available for download on the screen. Save JEE Mains merit list 2026 PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 4:36 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How is JEE Main percentile calculated?

    Percentile is different from percentage. It shows how you performed compared to all other candidates.

    Example:

    Marks scored: 180
    Total candidates: 10 lakh
    Candidates scoring ≤ 180: 9,50,000
    Percentile = (9,50,000 ÷ 10,00,000) × 100 = 95 percentile
    This means you performed better than 95% of students in that session.

  • 4:35 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main scorecard 2026

    1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    3. Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
    4. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 4:34 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Website to check JEE Main result 2026

     Website to check JEE Main result 2026

JEE Main result 2026 website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.    

  • 4:32 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 website

    JEE Main result 2026 website

JEE Main result 2026 website is jeemain.nta.nic.in.    

     

  • 4:30 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main rank card 2026 download link

    JEE Main rank card 2026 download link

JEE Main rank card 2026 download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in.      

  • 4:25 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main percentile vs marks

    Many candidates wonder, “How do my marks translate to percentile?” or “What percentile will my score fetch?” In JEE Main, the National Testing Agency (NTA) releases percentile scores instead of raw marks. A percentile reflects your performance relative to other candidates in the same session.  

  • 4:22 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 shortly

    JEE Main result 2026 shortly

JEE Main result 2026 will be announced on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in shortly. JEE Mains scorecard 2026 link will be activated soon on the official portal-  jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

  • 4:21 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main scorecard 2026

    • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
    • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   
  • 4:17 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Mains rank card 2026

    How to download JEE Mains rank card 2026

The candidates can download JEE Main January session rankcard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session rankcard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main rankcard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main rankcard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main rankcard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains scorecard download link

    JEE Mains scorecard download link

JEE Mains scorecard download link is jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

  • 4:16 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 direct link

    JEE Mains result 2026 direct link

JEE Mains result 2026 direct link is jeemain.nta.nic.in.   

  • 4:15 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 time

    JEE Main result 2026 time

JEE Main result 2026 will be announced by 5 PM.    

  • 4:09 PM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result 2026 by 5 PM

    JEE Mains result 2026 by 5 PM

JEE Mains result 2026 will be announced by 5 PM. The candidates can check JEE Mains result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and download scorecard PDF.   

JEE Main Result JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains
