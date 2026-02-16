JEE Mains result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE result out? know how to download rank card

Is Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in? Last year, the JEE Main result was announced by 4:45 PM. JEE Mains result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.
JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.