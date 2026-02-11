JEE Mains result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in tonight? Know how to download scorecard PDF JEE Mains result 2026: JEE Mains result 2026 is likely to be announced tonight. Know how to download JEE Mains January session scorecard PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

New Delhi:

Will the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 be announced tonight, February 11? JEE Mains result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, password.

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out. JEE Mains Result 2026 Live | JEE Main final answer key 2026 Live

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

How to download JEE Mains final answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main final answer key is likely to be released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in today, February 11. To download JEE Main final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on final answer key PDF link. JEE Main final answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Mains result 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.