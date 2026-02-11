Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. JEE Mains Result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE result likely tonight; download link, login credentials

  Live JEE Mains Result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE result likely tonight; download link, login credentials

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live: JEE Mains result 2026 is likely to be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in tonight. Know how to download JEE Mains scorecard and the login credentials required.

Check JEE Mains result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Check JEE Mains result 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 is likely to be announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in tonight, February 11. JEE Mains result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main final answer key will be released first on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, following which the result will be announced. 

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
  • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.  

Live updates :jeemain.nta.nic.in Mains Result 2026 Live Updates: Direct link, login credentials to download JEE scorecard PDF

Auto Refresh
Refresh
  • 12:18 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main 2026 final answer key likely today

    JEE Main final answer key is likely to be released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in today, February 11. To download JEE Main final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on final answer key PDF link. JEE Main final answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:16 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main scorecard 2026: Steps to download at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    3. Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
    4. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 12:15 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Mains scorecard PDF

    To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

     

  • 12:14 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains Result 2026: Direct link to download JEE scorecard

    JEE Main result 2026 direct link is  jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 12:13 PM (IST)Feb 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains Result 2026 likely tonight

    JEE Mains January session result 2026 is likely to be announced tonight, February 11. JEE Main result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check JEE Main result 2026 on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.  

    The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
JEE Main 2026 JEE Main Result Jee Mains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\