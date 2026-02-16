JEE Mains final answer key 2026 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE final answer key available now

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session final answer key 2026 has been released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in today, February 16. The candidates can check and download JEE Main final answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link

JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Following the release of JEE Main final answer key, JEE Main result will be announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Mains January session scorecard PDF on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 for BE/ BTech (paper one).