  4. JEE Mains final answer key 2026 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE final answer key available now
JEE Mains final answer key 2026 OUT at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE final answer key available now

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
JEE Mains final answer key 2026 Live: JEE Mains final answer key 2026 has been released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to download JEE Mains final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains final answer key 2026 Live: Download JEE final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains final answer key 2026 Live: Download JEE final answer key at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : File
The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session final answer key 2026 has been released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in today, February 16. The candidates can check and download JEE Main final answer key on the official website-  jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.     

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link 
  • JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download  
  • Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.     

Following the release of JEE Main final answer key, JEE Main result will be announced on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Mains January session scorecard PDF on the official portal- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24 and 28 for BE/ BTech (paper one).  

Live updates :JEE Mains final answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: Direct link, how to download

  • 10:38 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    jeemain.nta.nic.in final answer key 2026 available now

  • 10:33 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main final answer key 2026 out

  • 10:25 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 download link

  • 10:24 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains Result 2026 direct link

  • 10:09 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Where to download JEE Main final answer key 2026

  • 9:54 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main rank card 2026

    The candidates can download JEE Main January session rankcard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session rankcard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main rankcard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main rankcard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main rankcard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 9:50 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2025 when?

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result date 2026

  • 9:45 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Steps to download JEE Main final answer key 2026

    1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
    3. Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
    4. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
    5. Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
  • 9:44 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main final answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main final answer key 2026 link

  • 9:43 AM (IST)Feb 16, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main final answer key today?

