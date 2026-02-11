Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. BREAKING: JEE Main result 2026 not tonight, to be out tomorrow: Sources

BREAKING: JEE Main result 2026 not tonight, to be out tomorrow: Sources

JEE Main result 2026: As per the sources, the JEE Main final answer key will be released by noon, the result will be out by evening tomorrow. Download JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

JEE Main result 2026 to be out on Feb 12.
JEE Main result 2026 to be out on Feb 12. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Reported By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be announced on Thursday, February 12, sources in NTA told India TV Digital. As per the sources, the JEE Main final answer key will be released by noon, the result will be out by evening tomorrow. JEE Mains result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, password.  JEE Mains Result 2026 Live | JEE Main final answer key 2026 Live  

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, password as the required login credentials  
  • JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

How to download JEE Mains final answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in 

JEE Main final answer key will be released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in by noon tomorrow. To download JEE Main final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on final answer key PDF link. JEE Main final answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.    

  1. Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in
  2. Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link 
  3. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  4. Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.  

For details on JEE Mains result 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.     

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
JEE Main Result JEE Main 2026 Jee Mains
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\