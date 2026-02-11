BREAKING: JEE Main result 2026 not tonight, to be out tomorrow: Sources JEE Main result 2026: As per the sources, the JEE Main final answer key will be released by noon, the result will be out by evening tomorrow. Download JEE Main scorecard 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in, once released.

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main January session result 2026 will be announced on Thursday, February 12, sources in NTA told India TV Digital. As per the sources, the JEE Main final answer key will be released by noon, the result will be out by evening tomorrow. JEE Mains result 2026 once announced, the scorecard will be available for download on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Mains scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, password. JEE Mains Result 2026 Live | JEE Main final answer key 2026 Live

The candidates can download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026 PDF on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main January session scorecard 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, password. JEE Main scorecard 2026 will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main scorecard PDF and take a print out.

JEE Main scorecard 2026 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

How to download JEE Mains final answer key 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main final answer key will be released on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in by noon tomorrow. To download JEE Main final answer key 2026, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on final answer key PDF link. JEE Main final answer key PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a print out.

For details on JEE Mains result 2026, please visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in.