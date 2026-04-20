JEE Main rank card 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in: How to download

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session rank card link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main rank card 2026 PDF on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main rank card pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main rank card 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE Main result websites, links, login credentials

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main rank card 2026 pdf on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link

Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

JEE Main merit list 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Steps to download

The candidates can check and download JEE Main merit list PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session merit list, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on toppers list PDF link. JEE Main merit list 2026 pdf will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main toppers list PDF link

JEE Main merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Main toppers list PDF and take a print out.

How to download JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Main final answer key 2026 has been released, the candidates can check and download JEE Main final answer key on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can follow these steps to check and download final answer key on the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main final answer key, candidates need to visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link. JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download, save JEE Main final answer key PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF link

JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save JEE Main final answer key 2026 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Main result 2026, please visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in.