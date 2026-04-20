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  4. JEE Main rank card 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE Main result shortly; websites to check
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JEE Main rank card 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE Main result shortly; websites to check

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

JEE Main rank card 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE Main rank card 2026 pdf will be available soon on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. Know how to check JEE Main rank card and login credentials to download JEE scorecard pdf.

JEE Main rank card 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main scorecard pdf at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Main rank card 2026 Live: How to download JEE Main scorecard pdf at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Image Source : jeemain.nta.nic.in
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session rank card 2026 pdf will be available soon on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard, rank card pdf on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main rank card pdf login credentials are - application number, date of birth. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main rank card 2026 pdf on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 
  • Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :JEE Main rank card 2026 link at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live

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  • 3:28 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download JEE Main rank card 2026 pdf at jeemain.nta.nic.in

    1. Visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in 
    2. Click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link 
    3. Use registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
    4. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    5. Save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 
  • 3:27 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result links

    JEE Mains result link is jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 3:27 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Mains result website

    JEE Mains result website is jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

     

  • 3:26 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 time

    JEE Main result 2026 is likely to be declared by 5 PM. JEE Mains session two result 2026 once announced, will be available on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The JEE Mains April session download scorecard pdf login credentials are - registration number/ roll number, date of birth.  

  • 3:25 PM (IST)Apr 20, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    JEE Main result 2026 today

    JEE Main result 2026 is scheduled to be announced today, April 20. JEE Main April session result 2026 once announced, the candidates can check and download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

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