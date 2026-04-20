JEE Main rank card 2026 at jeemain.nta.nic.in Live: JEE Main result shortly; websites to check

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main April session rank card 2026 pdf will be available soon on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download JEE Main scorecard, rank card pdf on the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in. JEE Main rank card pdf login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

The candidates can follow these steps to download JEE Main rank card 2026 pdf on the official portal - jeemain.nta.nic.in. To download JEE Main April session scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeemain.nta.nic.in and click on JEE Main April session scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. JEE Main April session scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Main April session scorecard PDF and take a print out.