JEE Main cut off 2026 percentile: Check category-wise tentative cutoffs

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 on February 4, 2026. Candidates who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check and download the provisional key and the response sheet through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Now that the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 is released, the students are now waiting for their results. In the meantime, students can wait for the expected cutoff.

Expected cutoff and percentile trends

Based on past trends, experts predict that the JEE Main 2026 cutoff is likely to increase for all categories due to the high number of applicants.

Factors that affect the cutoff:

Number of aspirants

Difficulty level of the exam

Total number of seats

Here’s an expected percentile

Category Expected Percentile General (UR) 92-95 OBC-NCL 79-82 EWS 80-82 SC 64-66 ST 45-48

Why cutoff may rise this year

Past trends show that higher number of applicants usually leads to a higher cutoff.

Certain categories, like Gen-EWS and ST, have seen a rise in applicants in recent years, which impacts their cutoff.

JEE Mains 2026: Objection window to open today

As the answer key is released, the JEE Mains 2026 provisional key objection window will open today, February 4. The objection window will close on February 6, 2026.

Students must note that only paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How To Download