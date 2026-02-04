JEE Main answer key 2026 released: When will the result be declared? Here's what students must know JEE Main answer key 2026: After the objection window ends on February 5, subject experts will examine the challenges and based on their review, the NTA will publish the final answer key, following which the JEE Main Session 1 results will be announced.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key and the candidates can now download the answer key and their response sheets from the official website jeemain.nta.nic.in. The window to raise objection will also open on February 4 and close on February 5, 2026. Candidates can challenge the provisional answer key by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 200 per question online. It must be noted that only challenges submitted within the deadline and after payment will be considered.

JEE Main answer key 2026: When will the result be declared?

After the objection window ends on February 5, subject experts will examine the challenges and based on their review, the NTA will publish the final answer key, following which the JEE Main Session 1 results will be announced.

It should be noted that the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29. while Paper 1 was conducted in two shifts on the first four days, Paper 2 was held in a single shift on the last day.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in

Click on JEE Main Answer Key 2026 link available on the home page

A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details

Click on submit and your answer key will be displayed

Check the answer key and download it

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: How to Download Response Sheet

Go to jeemain.nta.nic.in

Open the answer key or response sheet link

Log in using your application number and date of birth

Download the response sheet PDF

