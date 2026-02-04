JEE Main Answer Key 2026 released: How to raise objections at jeemain.nta.nic.in JEE Main Answer Key 2026 released: As the answer key is released, the JEE Mains 2026 provisional key objection window will open today, February 4. The objection window will close on February 6, 2026.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Wednesday released the JEE Main Answer Key 2026 for Paper 1 on February 4, 2026. The students who have appeared for Joint Entrance Examination for Session 1 can check and download the provisional key and the response sheet through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

As the answer key is released, the JEE Mains 2026 provisional key objection window will open today, February 4. The objection window will close on February 6, 2026. the students must note that the objection window will remain open for 2-3 days. During this time, candidates can challenge the provisional answer key with a non-refundable online payment of Rs 200/- per question challenged as processing charges.

The NTA stated that the the paid challenges made during the stipulated time through the key challenge link will be considered. As the provisional answer key is released, the subject experts will examine all the challenges received and then a final answer key will be displayed and declared.

It should be noted that the JEE Main session 1 examination was held on January 21, 22, 23, 24, 28 and 29, 2026. The exam on first four days was conducted in two shifts for Paper 1- first shift from 9 am to 12 noon and second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. And Paper 2 was held on the last date in single shift- from 9 am to 12.30 pm.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: Where to check provisional key?

Candidates for Session 1 can check and download the provisional key and the response sheet through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: Objection window date details

The JEE Mains 2026 provisional key objection window will open today, February 4. The objection window will close on February 6, 2026.

JEE Main Answer Key 2026: Here’s how to raise objections?