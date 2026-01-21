JEE Main 2026: Check JEE Main mock test with solutions and enhance your preparations As the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will continue till January 29, registered applicants must be looking for mock test papers and previous year’s question papers to enhance their preparation for JEE Main 2026.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Session 1 of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 starting from January 21, 2026. The computer-based test for engineering aspirants will be held across multiple exam centres in India and abroad. This January session will continue till January 29, giving candidates the first opportunity to qualify for admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at NITs, IIITs, and other centrally funded technical institutions. This time, over 14.5 lakh students are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 Session 1.

The first shift of the JEE Main 2026 January session exam started 9 am till 12 noon, while the second shift will begin at 3 pm and continue till 6 pm.

As the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 exam will continue till January 29, registered applicants must be looking for mock test papers and previous year’s question papers to enhance their preparation for JEE Main 2026. Here. they can check JEE Main mock test prepared by different educational institutions and the studnets must check and download these mock tests for free by clicking on the link provided below and begin attempting them.

JEE Main 2026: Check mock test with solutions

You can perform better in exam by attempting mock tests and sample papers as it helps candidates with their syllabus revision, which will lead to high scores in the exam. Applicants can download the JEE Main Mock Test 2026 alongside sample papers, prepared by different educational institutions.

Why solve JEE Main mock test?

Students must note that solving JEE Main mock tests provides a simulated exam environment, helping candidates familiarise themselves with the test format and time constraints. Moreoverm, it allows students to assess their knowledge, identify weak areas, and refine their exam-taking strategies.

