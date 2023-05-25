JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result declared at jeemain.nta.nic.in, check easy steps

Follow us on Image Source : NTA JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result out

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results of paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Candidates who appeared in the exam can download their scorecard from the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 exam for BArch and BPlanning was held on April 12. The results have now been uploaded on the official website. Candidates can download JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result followed by the easy steps given below.

JEE Main 2023 paper 2: How to download scorecard?

Visit the official website of JEE - jeemain.nta.nic.in Click on the result tab Now, enter your credentials and click on submit JEE Main 2023 paper 2 will appear on the screen Downlaod and save JEE Main 2023 paper 2 result for future reference

Candidates should note that the results for JEE Mains 2023 paper 1 and paper 2 results for both sessions are now available. The JEE Main counselling and seat allocation for 2023 will be handled by the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) and the details for the same will be communicated to the candidates in due course of time.

On April 29, the JEE Main Session 2 paper 1 results were released by the National Testing Agency. A total of 43 candidates have secured the 100 percentile in the overall merit list based on their first and second session performance. Only one lady, Ridhi Kamlesh Kumar Maheshwari of Karnataka, managed to get a % out of these 43.

