JEE Advanced result 2026: How to download rank-wise list at jeeadv.ac.in

New Delhi:

The Indian Institute of Technology, IIT Roorkee will soon announce the JEE Advanced result 2026. Along with JEE Advanced result 2026, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced rank-wise list on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

How to download JEE Advanced rank-wise list PDF

To download JEE Advanced rank-wise list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced rank-wise list PDF link. JEE Advanced rank-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced rank-wise list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced rank-wise list PDF link

JEE Advanced rank-wise list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced rank-wise list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced final answer key PDF

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.