May 31, 2026
Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. JEE Advanced Rank predictor 2026: Check marks vs rank analysis

JEE Advanced Rank predictor 2026: Check marks vs rank analysis

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

JEE Advanced Rank predictor 2026: The experts have predicted expected ranks on the basis of scores. Here's for you JEE Advanced rank predictor.

JEE Advanced marks vs rank analysis 2026.
JEE Advanced marks vs rank analysis 2026. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) result 2026 will be out soon. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.

JEE Advanced Rank predictor 2026 

The experts have predicted expected ranks on the basis of scores. According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation, the candidates who obtained over 330 marks can expect rank (AIR) between 1 to 5, 310+ - Top 20, 290+ - Top 50.  

330+   AIR 1–5 
310+     Top 20 
290+  Top 50 
265–275  Top 100 
240–250 Top 250 
220–230  Top 500 
195–210 Top 1,000
165–180    Top 2,500
140–155 Top 5,000
110–125    Top 10,000

 

JEE Advanced tentative cut offs 

As per experts, these are the category-wise tentative cut offs - 

  1. General / CRL: 90–100 marks (approximately 25–28%)
  2. OBC-NCL / EWS: 80–90 marks (approximately 22–25%)
  3. SC / ST / PwD: 45–52 marks (approximately 12.5–14.5%).  

What drives the cut-off?

Three factors will determine where the final cut-off lands:

  • Paper difficulty: Confirmed moderate to difficult  pushes cut-off slightly down
  • Candidate performance: Roughly 2.5 lakh top JEE Main qualifiers wrote the exam
  • Seat availability: IIT seat matrix has remained largely stable year-on-year.

How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

  • Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
  • Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
  • JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
  • Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced merit list PDF 

  1. Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in 
  2. Click on JEE Advanced toppers list PDF link 
  3. JEE Advanced toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  4. Save JEE Advanced toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.  

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
JEE Advanced Result Jee Advanced
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\