JEE Advanced Rank predictor 2026: Check marks vs rank analysis

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced) result 2026 will be out soon. The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF on the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.
JEE Advanced Rank predictor 2026
The experts have predicted expected ranks on the basis of scores. According to Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Founder, Shiksha Nation, the candidates who obtained over 330 marks can expect rank (AIR) between 1 to 5, 310+ - Top 20, 290+ - Top 50.
|330+
|AIR 1–5
|310+
|Top 20
|290+
|Top 50
|265–275
|Top 100
|240–250
|Top 250
|220–230
|Top 500
|195–210
|Top 1,000
|165–180
|Top 2,500
|140–155
|Top 5,000
|110–125
|Top 10,000
JEE Advanced tentative cut offs
As per experts, these are the category-wise tentative cut offs -
- General / CRL: 90–100 marks (approximately 25–28%)
- OBC-NCL / EWS: 80–90 marks (approximately 22–25%)
- SC / ST / PwD: 45–52 marks (approximately 12.5–14.5%).
What drives the cut-off?
Three factors will determine where the final cut-off lands:
- Paper difficulty: Confirmed moderate to difficult pushes cut-off slightly down
- Candidate performance: Roughly 2.5 lakh top JEE Main qualifiers wrote the exam
- Seat availability: IIT seat matrix has remained largely stable year-on-year.
How to download JEE Advanced scorecard at jeeadv.ac.in
To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
How to download JEE Advanced merit list PDF
- Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in
- Click on JEE Advanced toppers list PDF link
- JEE Advanced toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save JEE Advanced toppers list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.