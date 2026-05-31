JEE Advanced 2026 scorecard link at jeeadv.ac.in: Steps to download, login credentials

New Delhi:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2026) scorecard link is jeeadv.ac.in, the candidates can check and download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF on the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date oof birth.

To download JEE Advanced scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen, save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

JEE Advanced scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced merit list

The candidates can check and download JEE Advanced merit list PDF on the official portal - jeeadv.ac.in. To download JEE Advanced toppers list PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in and click on JEE Advanced toppers list PDF link. JEE Advanced merit list PDF will be available for download, save JEE Advanced toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced merit list PDF link

JEE Advanced toppers list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download JEE Advanced final answer key PDF

Visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in

Click on JEE Advanced final answer key PDF link

JEE Advanced final answer key PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save JEE Advanced final answer key PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on JEE Advanced result 2026, please visit the official website - jeeadv.ac.in.