JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2025 to be declared tomorrow, check when and where to download JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2025 will be declared tomorrow, May 26. Students who appeared in the exam can download their results using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has confirmed the date and time of declaring class 10th and 12th results. According to the official notice, Jharkhand will announce class 10th board exam results tomorrow, May 27, after 11 am. The result announcement will be made via a press conference. Following this, the link to the scorecards will be activated on the official website. Once declared, students awaiting the JAC Jharkhand Class 10th board exam results can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. The JAC Jharkhand Class 10th Result 2025 can be accessed at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

This year, Jharkhand Academic Council conducted the Class 10 exams from February 11 to March 4, 2025, across the state, wherein over 2.6 lakh students appeared for the exam. To pass the exam, the students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent aggregate to pass the JAC 10th exam 2025. Notably, the board gives up to five per cent of grace marks to the students if they fail in one subject. If a student is found failing in two subjects, then the board will give up to 3% marks in both subjects.

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Click on the respective link of results - JAC 10th Result 2025, JAC 12th Result 2025.

A login window will appear on screen.

Enter your roll number and roll code.

Verify the details and click on the submit button.

Your respective results - JAC 10th Result 2025 or JAC 12th Result 2025, will appear on the screen.

Download and save the results for future reference.

JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th results 2025: Details on marksheets

Students can check the following details on their scorecards or marksheets. In case of any discrepancy, they must report it to their respective school principals and get it rectified immediately.