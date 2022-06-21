JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 (science) results declared | Check result here

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of the state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 science stream today i.e. June 21 at 2:30 pm. The results were declared by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto.
Students can check their results on the board's official website - jacresults.com
How to check Jharkhand board result 2022:
- Log in to the official website
- On the homepage, search for the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 link
- A results page will pop up
- Fill in your details like roll number
- Click submit
- Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Result 2022 the same will appear
- Download and print the copy for future use
