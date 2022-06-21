JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 (science) results declared | Check result here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 (science) results declared | Details

JAC Jharkhand Board Class 10, 12 result 2022: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) declared the results of the state board exams for Classes 10 and 12 science stream today i.e. June 21 at 2:30 pm. The results were declared by the School Education and Literacy Department Minister Jagarnath Mahto.

Students can check their results on the board's official website - jacresults.com

How to check Jharkhand board result 2022:

Log in to the official website On the homepage, search for the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2022 link A results page will pop up Fill in your details like roll number Click submit Jharkhand Academic Council 10th Result 2022 the same will appear Download and print the copy for future use

ALSO READ | UP Board 12th result DECLARED! Direct link to check UPMSP inter result here

ALSO READ | Karnataka 2nd PUC Result 2022 declared! Here's how to check via website, SMS

Latest Education News