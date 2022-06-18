Follow us on Image Source : PTI UP Board 12th result DECLARED! Direct link to check UPMSP inter result here

UP Board 12th result: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has declared the exam results for class 12 today, June 18, 2022 at 4 pm. Class 10 was declared at 2 pm.

Where can students check their results: upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in, results.nic.in.

Class 12 Board exams were conducted from March 24 to April 13 in the state. A total of 24,11,035 students are to appear for the Class 12 exams, of which 10,86,835 are girls and 13,24,200 boys. In all, 51,92,689 students registered for the UP board exams.

UP Board 10th result: Performance

Girls have outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh class 10th board examinations with a pass percentage of 91.69 against latter's 85.25 per cent, a UP Board official said here on Saturday.

The exam was conducted by Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), which announced the result at 2 pm.

Releasing the high school results in the auditorium of UP Board here, Director of Education (Secondary) Sarita Tiwari said that a total of 11,69,488 boys and 10,53,257 girls have passed in this examination.

How to check UP Board Class 12 result

Go to the official website mentioned above You will be directed to the home page Click on Class 12 results Enter your login credentials Your result will appear on the screen Download your result Take a print out for future reference

